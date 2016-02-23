Overview

Dr. Abumere Akinwale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hattiesburg, MS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Wesley and South Central Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Akinwale works at Southern Eye Center in Hattiesburg, MS with other offices in Picayune, MS and San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.