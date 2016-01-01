See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Niskayuna, NY
Dr. Abul Azad, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Abul Azad, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abul Azad, MD is a Pulmonologist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Azad works at CapitalCare Pulmonary Medicine, Community Care Physicians in Niskayuna, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CapitalCare Pulmonary Medicine - Niskayuna
    2125 River Rd Ste 303, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 831-8530
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Albany Memorial Hospital
  • Ellis Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Dyspnea Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Abul Azad, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Bengali, Hindi, Swahili and Urdu
    • 1003979121
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Medical Center
    • St Vincent Hosp
    • St Vincent Hosp
    • Dhaka Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abul Azad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Azad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azad works at CapitalCare Pulmonary Medicine, Community Care Physicians in Niskayuna, NY. View the full address on Dr. Azad’s profile.

    Dr. Azad has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Azad speaks Bengali, Hindi, Swahili and Urdu.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Azad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

