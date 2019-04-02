Dr. Abucar Abdulle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdulle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abucar Abdulle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abucar Abdulle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Sapienza University Of Rome and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Abdulle works at
Locations
-
1
Prince William Medical Clinic12761 Darby Brook Ct Ste 101, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 730-5064
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdulle?
He is very attentive and really caring. His wait time is a little long though but I would recommend him to anyone. Also, his nurse Sandy is WONDERFUL!!
About Dr. Abucar Abdulle, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian, Somali and Spanish
- 1073659900
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini Med Center
- Sapienza University Of Rome
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdulle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdulle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdulle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdulle speaks Italian, Somali and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdulle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdulle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdulle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdulle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.