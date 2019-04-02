See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Woodbridge, VA
Dr. Abucar Abdulle, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abucar Abdulle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Sapienza University Of Rome and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Dr. Abdulle works at Abucar A Abdulle MD in Woodbridge, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Prince William Medical Clinic
    12761 Darby Brook Ct Ste 101, Woodbridge, VA 22192 (703) 730-5064

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Limb Pain
Obesity
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 02, 2019
    He is very attentive and really caring. His wait time is a little long though but I would recommend him to anyone. Also, his nurse Sandy is WONDERFUL!!
    — Apr 02, 2019
    About Dr. Abucar Abdulle, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Italian, Somali and Spanish
    • 1073659900
    Education & Certifications

    • Cabrini Med Center
    • Sapienza University Of Rome
