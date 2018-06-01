Dr. Abu Nasrullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nasrullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abu Nasrullah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abu Nasrullah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Nasrullah works at
Locations
-
1
Dulles Eye Associates19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 106, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 723-9633
-
2
Jincare Medical LLC3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 104, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 723-9633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nasrullah?
My cataract surgery experience was excellent from start to finish. Dr. Nasrullah wants patients to understand the procedure and welcomes any questions. I had complete confidence in his skill and am very pleased with the outcome. The caring, competent staff at the Reston Surgery Center contributed to a very positive experience.
About Dr. Abu Nasrullah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1528100211
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nasrullah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nasrullah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nasrullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nasrullah works at
Dr. Nasrullah has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nasrullah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nasrullah speaks Bengali.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Nasrullah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nasrullah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nasrullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nasrullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.