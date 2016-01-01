Dr. Abu Hurairah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurairah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abu Hurairah, MD
Overview
Dr. Abu Hurairah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Apopka.
Dr. Hurairah works at
Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Medical Group Gastroenterology And Hepatology At Apopka Park Avenue201 N Park Ave Ste 301, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions
-
2
Adventhealth Medical Group Gastroenterology And Hepatology At Apopka2100 Ocoee Apopka Rd Ste 210, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- AdventHealth Apopka
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abu Hurairah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1184904377
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurairah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hurairah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hurairah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurairah has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurairah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hurairah speaks Urdu.
Dr. Hurairah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurairah.
