Overview

Dr. Abu Hurairah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Apopka.



Dr. Hurairah works at Adventhealth Medical Group Gastroenterology And Hepatology At Apopka Park Avenue in Apopka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

