Dr. Abu Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abu Ahmed, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group789 Park Ave Ste 203, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 425-2280
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Ahmed today for the first time. I thought he was excellent. He explained things very nicely and thorough.
About Dr. Abu Ahmed, MD
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1740287515
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH
