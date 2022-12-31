See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Abtin Tabaee, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (402)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abtin Tabaee, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Tabaee works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Sinus Surgery With Navigational System Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Sphenoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 402 ratings
    Patient Ratings (402)
    5 Star
    (389)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 31, 2022
    Very professional and knowledgeable ! Listens to the patient and discusses the medical treatment plan .
    — Dec 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Abtin Tabaee, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255448106
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abtin Tabaee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabaee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tabaee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tabaee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tabaee works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tabaee’s profile.

    Dr. Tabaee has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabaee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    402 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabaee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabaee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabaee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabaee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

