Dr. Abtin Tabaee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abtin Tabaee, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Very professional and knowledgeable ! Listens to the patient and discusses the medical treatment plan .
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255448106
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Otolaryngology
