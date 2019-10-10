Overview

Dr. Abtin Khosravi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Khosravi works at Sami B Hamamji MD in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.