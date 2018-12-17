Dr. Abrar Husain, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abrar Husain, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abrar Husain, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Husain works at
Nassau Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine PC891 Northern Blvd Ste 203, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 570-3535
Oyster Bay Dialysis17 E Old Country Rd, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 681-2786
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr Hussain has been my kidney doctor for a number of years. I cannot say enough good things about him. he monitors my dialysis, with the help of his nurse practitioner Theresa. When I have a problem I can call the office and he gets right back to me. He takes the time to explain things very well. It is obvious to me that he truly cares for his patients. I highly recommend him if you need nephrologist.
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French, Korean and Spanish
- North Shore University Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
