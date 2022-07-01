Dr. Abrar Arshad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arshad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abrar Arshad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abrar Arshad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, Logan Memorial Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Arshad works at
Locations
Abrar Arshad, MD421 Us 31w Byp, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 321-5798
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- Logan Memorial Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arshad?
He has always been good to me his nurses are sweet too
About Dr. Abrar Arshad, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1609860501
Education & Certifications
- Dow Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arshad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arshad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arshad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arshad has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Nausea and Vomiting Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arshad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Arshad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arshad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arshad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arshad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.