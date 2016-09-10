Overview

Dr. Abram Mozes, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Mozes works at Island Cardiovascular Associates in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.