Dr. Abram Kirschenbaum, MD
Dr. Abram Kirschenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Abram Kirschenbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Kirschenbaum works at
Locations
North Jersey Hand Therapy75 Bloomfield Ave Ste 102, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 627-1643
- 2 150 Bergen St Unit 8C-138, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-4977
Nuage Therapy & Medical Supply LLC830 Morris Tpke, Short Hills, NJ 07078 Directions (973) 664-9899
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirschenbaum?
Dr. K and his staff are great. Over the last 20 years he has done both right and left carpel tunnel release surgeries, both turned out beautifully with quick recoveries. Last year I managed to break both of my pinkeys at the same time. He had to surgically repair both of them, one with 2 plates and 4 screws, the other with a pin. 6 weeks after that surgery I fell and broke another small bone at the base of one of my pinkeys, I just walked into his office and he took care of me in between his next patients. He's kind, caring, and very good at what he does. I recommend Dr. K highly.
About Dr. Abram Kirschenbaum, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1205861168
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirschenbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirschenbaum accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirschenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirschenbaum works at
Dr. Kirschenbaum has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirschenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirschenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirschenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirschenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirschenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.