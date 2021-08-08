Dr. D'Amato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abram D'Amato, MD
Overview
Dr. Abram D'Amato, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. D'Amato works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Amato?
I first met Dr. D'Amato after spending 4 days in the ICU critically ill with septic shock. I have no memory of the time I spent in the ICU, but luckily I improved and was moved to a regular room for another 7 days and found out he was the Urologist Surgeon who saved my life. Besides my original hospital time I have had two office visits and just had another follow up kidney stone surgery where he removed an unbelievable amount of stones along with other things'. All the visits I have had with him I find him to be very thorough. He explains everything and always asks if I have any questions and again never rushes. He has a wonderful bedside manner and I would definitely recommend Dr. D'Amato to family and friends. All my dealings with any of his staff has been excellent. They are warm, friendly and very helpful.
About Dr. Abram D'Amato, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1922326628
Education & Certifications
- SUNY - Stony Brook
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Amato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Amato has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Amato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Amato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Amato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Amato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.