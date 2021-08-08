See All Urologists in West Hartford, CT
Dr. Abram D'Amato, MD

Urology
3.6 (9)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Abram D'Amato, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. D'Amato works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    65 Memorial Rd, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 947-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Hydronephrosis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Hydronephrosis

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Abram D'Amato, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922326628
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • SUNY - Stony Brook
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. D'Amato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Amato works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in West Hartford, CT. View the full address on Dr. D'Amato’s profile.

    Dr. D'Amato has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Amato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Amato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Amato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Amato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

