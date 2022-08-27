Dr. Abram Burgher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abram Burgher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abram Burgher, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.
Dr. Burgher works at
Advanced Spine and Pain LLC13555 W McDowell Rd Ste 207, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (480) 573-0130
Optima Surgery Center of Arizona LLC3525 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (480) 573-0130
Advanced Spine and Pain LLC15571 N Reems Rd Bldg D, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (480) 573-0130
Advanced Spine and Pain LLC2525 W Greenway Rd Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Directions (480) 640-0513
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- Tricare
Dr. Burgher is quite skilled and has excellent Dr. Patient skills. Dr. Burgher is working on all options available and has explained that over the last few years new treatments have been approved that may help. I am quite pleased and will continue to see Dr. Burgher.
- Pain Management
- English
- 1942274105
- Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
- University of Minnesota Medical School
