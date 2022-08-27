See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Goodyear, AZ
Dr. Abram Burgher, MD

Pain Management
4.5 (123)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abram Burgher, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.

Dr. Burgher works at Advanced Spine and Pain LLC in Goodyear, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Spine and Pain LLC
    13555 W McDowell Rd Ste 207, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 573-0130
  2. 2
    Optima Surgery Center of Arizona LLC
    3525 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 573-0130
  3. 3
    Advanced Spine and Pain LLC
    15571 N Reems Rd Bldg D, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 573-0130
  4. 4
    Advanced Spine and Pain LLC
    2525 W Greenway Rd Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 640-0513

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Low Back Pain
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Aug 27, 2022
    Dr. Burgher is quite skilled and has excellent Dr. Patient skills. Dr. Burgher is working on all options available and has explained that over the last few years new treatments have been approved that may help. I am quite pleased and will continue to see Dr. Burgher.
    Howard Cassett — Aug 27, 2022
    About Dr. Abram Burgher, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942274105
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abram Burgher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burgher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burgher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burgher has seen patients for Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent, Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    123 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

