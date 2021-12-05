Overview

Dr. Abram Berens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Berens works at Berens Medical Center in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.