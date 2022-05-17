Overview

Dr. Abraham Zerykier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Zerykier works at Abraham L Zerkier, M.D. in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Stye and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.