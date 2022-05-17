Dr. Abraham Zerykier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zerykier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Zerykier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abraham Zerykier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Zerykier works at
Locations
Abraham L Zerkier, M.D.16 Ross Ave, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 667-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zerykier, performed a cataract surgery, 12 years ago. The surgery was a complete success. Having poor vision (extremely nearsighted) since I was a child (6 years old) having to endure wearing thick lenses that made me very uncomfortable and extremely self-conscious as I went thru adolescence to young adulthood. Contact lenses for me were difficult but I endured the annoying irritation for up to 10 hours per day and then resorting to glasses when I had no choice. When I was diagnosed with cataracts I really did not know what I was in for. Dr. Zerykier explained in detail what the process involved with the surgery, recuperation period and what to expect in terms of my vision. He was very clear that I truly should be 100% committed to the surgery. It was amazing that I could see 20/20 without glasses or contacts and could read without glasses. On every visit for all these years he always asks me about my vision and I keep telling him.........I'M HAPPY, very happy. Thank you Dr. Z
About Dr. Abraham Zerykier, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1497710818
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zerykier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zerykier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zerykier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zerykier works at
Dr. Zerykier has seen patients for Floaters, Stye and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zerykier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zerykier speaks Hebrew.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zerykier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zerykier.
