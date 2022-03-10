Dr. Abraham Wolfenzon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfenzon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Wolfenzon, MD
Overview
Dr. Abraham Wolfenzon, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Tavernier, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with Mariners Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Wolfenzon works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group91550 Overseas Hwy Ste 205, Tavernier, FL 33070 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mariners Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abraham Wolfenzon, MD
- Clinical Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922165737
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Long Island College Hospital, New York, N.Y. Interventional Cardiology, South Miami Hospital, South Miami, Fla.|Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital - Internal Medicine
- Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfenzon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wolfenzon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wolfenzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfenzon speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfenzon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfenzon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfenzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.