Dr. Abraham Wagner, DPM
Dr. Abraham Wagner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
JAWS Hollywood3700 Washington St Ste 403, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 922-7333Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After years of searching and waiting to do my bunions surgery, I was very lucky to had chance to know Doctor Wagner! Even though I was not sure about the outcome since I’ve never heard of minimally invasive correction, after talking with Doctor , I finally decided to do my bunion surgery. Doctor Wagner is well experienced, kind, knowledgeable. Operation was unbelievable easy and post op is exactly as he explained . Staff are very friendly and available anytime you need them. I’m very happy to took my chance and did my surgery with Doctor Wagner. “Little incisions and no pin and faster healing process”.
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1073664132
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Hospital of Miami
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner speaks Spanish.
391 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.