Dr. Abraham Verjovsky, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abraham Verjovsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.

Dr. Verjovsky works at Premiere Psychiatric Medicine in Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premiere Psychiatric Medicine
    6800 France Ave S Ste 520, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 836-4525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chemical Addiction Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 07, 2021
    Dr V is just amazing. I’m so glad to finally be heard. Go Dr. V!!!
    Kj — Aug 07, 2021
    About Dr. Abraham Verjovsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518035880
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fairview-University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Minneapolis Va Hosp-University Minn
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Minnesota
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abraham Verjovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verjovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Verjovsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Verjovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Verjovsky works at Premiere Psychiatric Medicine in Edina, MN. View the full address on Dr. Verjovsky’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Verjovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verjovsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verjovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verjovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

