Overview

Dr. Abraham Varghese, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Varghese works at Madison Medical Affiliates in Mequon, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.