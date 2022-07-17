Dr. Abraham Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Thomas, MD
Dr. Abraham Thomas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Riverside Medical Group35 Park Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 324-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Thomas is dr to both my children my teenager loves him he’s open and straightforward with her.
About Dr. Abraham Thomas, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
