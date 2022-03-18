Overview

Dr. Abraham Sleem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, University Hospital at Downstate and Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.



Dr. Sleem works at Ophthalmology and Cornea in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.