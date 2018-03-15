Overview

Dr. Abraham Schwarzberg, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Schwarzberg works at Cancer Center of South Florida in Palm Springs, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.