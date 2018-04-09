Dr. Abraham Sadighi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadighi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Sadighi, MD
Overview
Dr. Abraham Sadighi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Gulf Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Sadighi works at
Locations
Vascular and Vein Center at GulfCoast Surgeons Fort Myers8010 Summerlin Lakes Dr Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 939-1767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Vascular & Vein Center at Gulfcoast Surgeons24301 Walden Center Dr Ste 102, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 939-1767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Vascular and Vein Center at GulfCoast Surgeons Cape Coral1003 Del Prado Blvd S # 303, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 939-1767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Was there for Vein Surgery Dr Sadighi is the best you will find!
About Dr. Abraham Sadighi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1922092709
Education & Certifications
- U Miami Hosps
- Baylor Affil Hosp
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of South Carolina
Dr. Sadighi works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadighi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadighi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.