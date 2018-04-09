Overview

Dr. Abraham Sadighi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Gulf Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Sadighi works at GulfCoast Vascular & Vein Center in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL and Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.