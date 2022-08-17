See All Neurosurgeons in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Abraham Rayhaun, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Abraham Rayhaun, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Abraham Rayhaun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Rayhaun works at Coast Neurosurgical Associates in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Hemorrhage, Traumatic Brain Injury and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Coast Neurosurgical Associates
    2888 Long Beach Blvd Ste 240, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 595-7696
  2. 2
    Miller Childrens Hospital
    2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 933-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Subdural Hemorrhage
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Subdural Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rayhaun?

    Aug 17, 2022
    We came to see Dr. Rayhaun for a follow up after my wife (age 41) had an ICH Stroke on 6/18/22 and subsequent craniotomy on 6/23/2022 (performed by Dr. Rayhaun). At first (in CCU at hospital), I was guarded he seemed to run through the procedure and possible outcomes quickly and I had 1 hour to decide if my wife would have the surgery. Within 15 minutes my wife was on the way to the operating room. The surgery was an outstanding success with no major complications, and no infection. Her scar has healed and will not be visible after her hair grows out. My wife 2 months out on affected side has regained vision , sensation, ability to walk, climb up/down stairs, her left arm is getting stronger, and short term has memory improved. During the Follow up with Dr. Rayhaun he answered all questions, took the time to explain everything, went over CT images and was very compassionate. He has a very impressive background and experience. This man saved my wifes life. I trust him.
    Nelson Rodriguez — Aug 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abraham Rayhaun, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abraham Rayhaun, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rayhaun to family and friends

    Dr. Rayhaun's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rayhaun

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abraham Rayhaun, MD.

    About Dr. Abraham Rayhaun, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356380737
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abraham Rayhaun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayhaun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rayhaun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rayhaun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rayhaun works at Coast Neurosurgical Associates in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rayhaun’s profile.

    Dr. Rayhaun has seen patients for Cerebral Hemorrhage, Traumatic Brain Injury and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rayhaun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayhaun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayhaun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rayhaun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rayhaun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abraham Rayhaun, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.