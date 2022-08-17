Overview

Dr. Abraham Rayhaun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Rayhaun works at Coast Neurosurgical Associates in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Hemorrhage, Traumatic Brain Injury and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.