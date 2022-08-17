Dr. Abraham Rayhaun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayhaun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Rayhaun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abraham Rayhaun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Rayhaun works at
Locations
Coast Neurosurgical Associates2888 Long Beach Blvd Ste 240, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 595-7696
Miller Childrens Hospital2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We came to see Dr. Rayhaun for a follow up after my wife (age 41) had an ICH Stroke on 6/18/22 and subsequent craniotomy on 6/23/2022 (performed by Dr. Rayhaun). At first (in CCU at hospital), I was guarded he seemed to run through the procedure and possible outcomes quickly and I had 1 hour to decide if my wife would have the surgery. Within 15 minutes my wife was on the way to the operating room. The surgery was an outstanding success with no major complications, and no infection. Her scar has healed and will not be visible after her hair grows out. My wife 2 months out on affected side has regained vision , sensation, ability to walk, climb up/down stairs, her left arm is getting stronger, and short term has memory improved. During the Follow up with Dr. Rayhaun he answered all questions, took the time to explain everything, went over CT images and was very compassionate. He has a very impressive background and experience. This man saved my wifes life. I trust him.
About Dr. Abraham Rayhaun, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1356380737
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
