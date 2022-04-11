See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Abraham Rasul, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abraham Rasul, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES SYSTEM / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Rasul works at Medical Clinic at Ella in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Clinic at Ella
    1304 Ella St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jim Huchthausen — Apr 11, 2022
About Dr. Abraham Rasul, MD

  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  • 40 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1750328647
Education & Certifications

  • Hennepin Cnty Med Ctr
  • Nat Rehab Hosp
  • Washington Hosp|Washington Hospital Center
  • UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES SYSTEM / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Hospital Affiliations

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Abraham Rasul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rasul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rasul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rasul works at Medical Clinic at Ella in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rasul’s profile.

Dr. Rasul has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasul.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.