Dr. Abraham Poulose, MD
Dr. Abraham Poulose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.
1
Truman Medical Center-lakewood7900 Lees Summit Rd, Kansas City, MO 64139 Directions (816) 404-5770Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
University Health Pharmacy2101 Charlotte St Ste 190, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 404-3900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 3 2401 Gillham Rd # 4602, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 234-3046
4
Quest Diagnostics2401 Gillham Rd # 350300, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 234-3046
5
Leawood Eye Center11261 Nall Ave, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 261-2020Wednesday8:00am -Thursday8:00am -
6
Northland Eye Center5811 Nw Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (913) 261-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
7
St. Joseph Eye Center1329 Village Dr, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (913) 261-2020
8
St. Joseph Eye Center3913 Sherman Ave, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Directions (913) 261-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Dr. Poulose did cataract surgery on both my eyes, each one month apart. He and all the staff went out of their way to make sure I was comfortable. They were friendly, courteous, helpful, answered all my questions, made sure I understood home follow up care. The office staff was the same way on my follow up visits; courteous, helpful, answered all my questions, asked if I had any more questions. Dr. Poulose always greets me pleasantly, is easy to talk with. He makes sure I understand what he tells me, asks if i have any more questions. I would highly recommend Dr. Poulose.
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497753560
- U Mo
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- University Kans
- Emory University
- University of Kansas
- Ophthalmology
