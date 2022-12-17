See All Ophthalmologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Abraham Poulose, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abraham Poulose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.

Dr. Poulose works at Bess Truman Family Medicine Center and Maternal Care Clinic in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS and Saint Joseph, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Truman Medical Center-lakewood
    7900 Lees Summit Rd, Kansas City, MO 64139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 404-5770
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    University Health Pharmacy
    2101 Charlotte St Ste 190, Kansas City, MO 64108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 404-3900
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    2401 Gillham Rd # 4602, Kansas City, MO 64108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 234-3046
  4. 4
    Quest Diagnostics
    2401 Gillham Rd # 350300, Kansas City, MO 64108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 234-3046
  5. 5
    Leawood Eye Center
    11261 Nall Ave, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 261-2020
    Wednesday
    8:00am -
    Thursday
    8:00am -
  6. 6
    Northland Eye Center
    5811 Nw Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 261-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    St. Joseph Eye Center
    1329 Village Dr, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 261-2020
  8. 8
    St. Joseph Eye Center
    3913 Sherman Ave, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 261-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Health Truman Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Chorioretinal Scars
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Chorioretinal Scars

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Provider Network
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Planvista
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Dr. Poulose did cataract surgery on both my eyes, each one month apart. He and all the staff went out of their way to make sure I was comfortable. They were friendly, courteous, helpful, answered all my questions, made sure I understood home follow up care. The office staff was the same way on my follow up visits; courteous, helpful, answered all my questions, asked if I had any more questions. Dr. Poulose always greets me pleasantly, is easy to talk with. He makes sure I understand what he tells me, asks if i have any more questions. I would highly recommend Dr. Poulose.
    Bonnie — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Abraham Poulose, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497753560
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Mo
    Residency
    • University Of Missouri-Kansas City
    Internship
    • University Kans
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abraham Poulose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poulose has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poulose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poulose has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poulose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Poulose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poulose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poulose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poulose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

