Dr. Abraham Park, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hesperia, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Locations
Hesperia11959 Mariposa Rd, Hesperia, CA 92345 Directions (760) 956-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Faculty Physicians & Surgeons of Llusm11370 Anderson St Ste 1800, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2154
Loma Linda University Eye Institute4244 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (909) 558-2154Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
