Dr. Abraham Park, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abraham Park, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hesperia, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.

Dr. Park works at Pacific Eye Institute in Hesperia, CA with other offices in Loma Linda, CA and Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Hesperia
    11959 Mariposa Rd, Hesperia, CA 92345 (760) 956-1100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Faculty Physicians & Surgeons of Llusm
    11370 Anderson St Ste 1800, Loma Linda, CA 92354 (909) 558-2154
    Loma Linda University Eye Institute
    4244 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92505 (909) 558-2154
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Loma Linda University Medical Center
  Riverside University Health System-medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Senile Cataracts
Diabetic Cataracts
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Senile Cataracts
Diabetic Cataracts

Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Abraham Park, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1346530441
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abraham Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Park has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

