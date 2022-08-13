Dr. Abraham Parail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Parail, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abraham Parail, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Col Of Wi and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Parail works at
Locations
1
Heartcare Inc765 N Hamilton Rd Ste 120, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions (614) 337-9800Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
2
Heartcare Inc6024 Hoover Rd Ste G, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 533-5000
3
OhioHealth Heart & Vascular Physicians551 W Central Ave Ste 204, Delaware, OH 43015 Directions (740) 615-0400
4
Tri-County Family Physicians11925 Lithopolis Rd NW, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 Directions (614) 533-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Parail and his staff are very caring, patient and super nice. I’m hard of hearing but had no trouble understanding the doctor even with a mask. The office is clean, not crowded, and easily accessible from the freeway. What a blessing to find this doctor!
About Dr. Abraham Parail, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
- Med Col Of Wi
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parail has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parail works at
Dr. Parail has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Parail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parail.
