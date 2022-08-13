Overview

Dr. Abraham Parail, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Col Of Wi and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Parail works at OhioHealth Physician Group in Gahanna, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH, Delaware, OH and Canal Winchester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.