Overview

Dr. Abraham Panossian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Panossian works at East Valley Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associates in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dysentery, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.