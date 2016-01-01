Dr. Abraham Mitias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Mitias, MD
Overview
Dr. Abraham Mitias, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Retina Consultants, PLLC223 George St Ste 3, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 346-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abraham Mitias, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
