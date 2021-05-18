Dr. Abraham Mintz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mintz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Mintz, MD
Overview
Dr. Abraham Mintz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Bridgeport Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2 Ivy Brook Rd Ste 210, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 372-6460
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’m so grateful for Dr. Mintz. He and Dr. Girasole did my surgery about four years ago. I had a stage 4 slip and they wondered how I was still walking. The pain I had was excruciating and I was only in my 40s. My experience was amazing. I no longer have the nerve pain that was so bad I’d have to crawl. They managed my pain well and had me up and walking the next day. I will forever be in their debt.
About Dr. Abraham Mintz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital|University Of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Catholic Med Center
- UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mintz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mintz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mintz speaks Hebrew.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mintz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mintz.
