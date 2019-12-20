Overview

Dr. Abraham Mikalov, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mikalov works at Riverview ENT in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.