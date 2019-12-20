Dr. Abraham Mikalov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mikalov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Mikalov, MD
Overview
Dr. Abraham Mikalov, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Riverview ENT, 6100 E Main St Ste 110, Columbus, OH 43213
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Mikalov for many years and I feel he is one of the best at what he does. He is also very personable and kind. I love his staff, too! They are always friendly and helpful!
About Dr. Abraham Mikalov, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1841351061
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hospital|Royal National Ent Hospital
- Beth Israel Med Center|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Beekman Downtown Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikalov has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikalov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikalov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikalov speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikalov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikalov.
