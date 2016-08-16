Dr. Abraham Mathews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Mathews, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abraham Mathews, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maiduguri, Nigeria and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Corning, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Columbus Community Hospital, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Nebraska Spine Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. Mathews works at
Locations
-
1
Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C.6901 N 72nd St # 2244, Omaha, NE 68122 Directions (402) 572-3535
-
2
Hematology & Oncology Consultants PC800 Mercy Dr Ste 10, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 388-2810
-
3
Norfolk Oncology Consultants110 N 29th St Ste 101, Norfolk, NE 68701 Directions (402) 644-7550
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Mercy Corning
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Memorial Community Hospital & Health System
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
- Nebraska Spine Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathews?
Best of the best...
About Dr. Abraham Mathews, MD
- Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1568556314
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- University Of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Nigeria
- University Of Maiduguri, Nigeria
- Bauchi College Of Arts & Science, Nigeria
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathews works at
Dr. Mathews has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.