Dr. Abraham Mathews, MD

Oncology
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abraham Mathews, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maiduguri, Nigeria and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Corning, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Columbus Community Hospital, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Nebraska Spine Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Mathews works at Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C. in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA and Norfolk, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C.
    6901 N 72nd St # 2244, Omaha, NE 68122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 572-3535
    Hematology & Oncology Consultants PC
    800 Mercy Dr Ste 10, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 388-2810
    Norfolk Oncology Consultants
    110 N 29th St Ste 101, Norfolk, NE 68701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 644-7550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Chi Health Mercy Corning
  • Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
  • Columbus Community Hospital
  • Memorial Community Hospital & Health System
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Jennie Edmundson
  • Nebraska Spine Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies

Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
B-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Diamond-Blackfan Anemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ewing's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Anemia, Acquired Autoimmune Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hereditary Spherocytosis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, AIDS-Related Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelpathic Anemia Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parotid Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sideroblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
T-Cell Lymphoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Autoimmune Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Thrombotic Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Aug 16, 2016
    Best of the best...
    Virginia in Omaha, NE — Aug 16, 2016
    About Dr. Abraham Mathews, MD

    • Oncology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568556314
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
    • University Of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Nigeria
    • University Of Maiduguri, Nigeria
    • Bauchi College Of Arts & Science, Nigeria
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abraham Mathews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mathews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathews has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Osteosarcoma and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathews on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

