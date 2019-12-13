See All Plastic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Abraham Marcadis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Abraham Marcadis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (90)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Abraham Marcadis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.

Dr. Marcadis works at Marcadis Plastic Surgery in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Marcadis Plastic Surgery
    2615 W SWANN AVE, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-5106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Marcadis?

    Dec 13, 2019
    I really can't recommend Dr. Marcadis and his staff enough. A little background: I've struggled with sagging/drooping breasts for years and after I finished having and breastfeeding my children I knew that I wanted to get a breast lift. I interviewed 4 plastic surgeons, sought countless testimonies, looked at before and after photos and surgical reviews for HOURS. I really felt like I was a knowledgeable patient and went in with reasonable expectations based on what I had seen, read and what Dr. Marcadis had told me. Having said all of this, I cannot express how pleased I am with my results. Over the moon thrilled with how my breasts turned out and honestly don't have a bit of negative feedback about the process that this office was able to provide for me. This is the best plastic surgery practice in Tampa. Period.
    Red Carpet Experience — Dec 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abraham Marcadis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abraham Marcadis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Marcadis to family and friends

    Dr. Marcadis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Marcadis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abraham Marcadis, MD.

    About Dr. Abraham Marcadis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245343359
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abraham Marcadis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcadis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marcadis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marcadis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marcadis works at Marcadis Plastic Surgery in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Marcadis’s profile.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcadis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcadis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcadis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcadis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abraham Marcadis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.