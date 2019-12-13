Dr. Abraham Marcadis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcadis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Marcadis, MD
Overview
Dr. Abraham Marcadis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.
Locations
Marcadis Plastic Surgery2615 W SWANN AVE, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 608-5106
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I really can't recommend Dr. Marcadis and his staff enough. A little background: I've struggled with sagging/drooping breasts for years and after I finished having and breastfeeding my children I knew that I wanted to get a breast lift. I interviewed 4 plastic surgeons, sought countless testimonies, looked at before and after photos and surgical reviews for HOURS. I really felt like I was a knowledgeable patient and went in with reasonable expectations based on what I had seen, read and what Dr. Marcadis had told me. Having said all of this, I cannot express how pleased I am with my results. Over the moon thrilled with how my breasts turned out and honestly don't have a bit of negative feedback about the process that this office was able to provide for me. This is the best plastic surgery practice in Tampa. Period.
About Dr. Abraham Marcadis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcadis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcadis accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcadis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcadis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcadis.
