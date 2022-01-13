Overview

Dr. Abraham Krikhely, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Krikhely works at Bariatric Surgery in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.