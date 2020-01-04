Overview

Dr. Abraham Knoll, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Knoll works at Associates In Urology in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.