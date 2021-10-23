Overview

Dr. Abraham Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Nyu Langone Medical Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.