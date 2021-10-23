Dr. Abraham Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abraham Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Nyu Langone Medical Center240 E 38th St Fl 23, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-3095
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is fantastic. Very patient and explained everything. I feel he is really trying to help me. Would recommend him to anyone. Very professional and Alli his medical asst. was extremely helpful, professional, made me feel comfortable thruout the procedure. Trust them completely!
About Dr. Abraham Khan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1942405709
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
