Dr. Abraham Kazemizadeh Gol, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abraham Kazemizadeh Gol, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They completed their fellowship with UC Davis Med Ctr

Dr. Kazemizadeh Gol works at UNION MEMORIAL HOSPITAL-DPT OF LAB MED in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
    201 E University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD 21218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 261-8006
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    LifeBridge Sinai Hospital
    2401 W Belvedere Ave Fl 2, Baltimore, MD 21215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Maryland ENT Center LLC.
    1629 York Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 321-1025
  4. 4
    Maryland ENT Center LLC.
    200 E 33rd St Ste 631, Baltimore, MD 21218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-4455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
  • Sinai Hospital of Baltimore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache

Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 18, 2020
    The visit was quick and all associates were kind and thoughtful. Dr. Gol and his associate took time to listen to my concerns fully and did not make me feel like my concerns were silly. I called this morning and had an appointment at the Lutherville location two hours later. I would highly recommend this practice.
    KO — Jun 18, 2020
    About Dr. Abraham Kazemizadeh Gol, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952626418
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UC Davis Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abraham Kazemizadeh Gol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazemizadeh Gol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kazemizadeh Gol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kazemizadeh Gol has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazemizadeh Gol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazemizadeh Gol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazemizadeh Gol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazemizadeh Gol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazemizadeh Gol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

