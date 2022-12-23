Dr. Abraham Jaguan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaguan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Jaguan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abraham Jaguan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Central University of Caracus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
South Florida ENT Associates PA3661 S Miami Ave Ste 409, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 699-3571Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Florida ENT Associates3800 Johnson St Ste A, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5093Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Florida ENT Associates3850 Hollywood Blvd Ste 401, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (754) 280-0711Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Jaguan is an excellent doctor and I dare say he must also be a very good human being. As a patient I felt confident to be operated on by a surgeon who brings together the highest level of knowledge with vast experience and amazing skills, humanity, decency and honesty. After the surgery I feel grateful to have been in the hands of an expert professional, a surgeon blessed by the grace of God. His entire team is wonderful, the assistants, receptionists, surgical coordinator, in general all the staff in that office knows how to do their job well and each employee works with precision and speed, while remaining kind and considerate at all times. I feel grateful and fortunate to be in their care and I recommend this doctor and his team with total confidence.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- Dr. Laurence Grobman
- University Of Minnesota
- Hospital Central Antonio Maria Pineda Barquisimeto
- Central University of Caracus
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Jaguan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaguan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaguan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaguan has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaguan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jaguan speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaguan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaguan.
