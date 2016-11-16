See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Abraham Jacob, MD

Neurotology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abraham Jacob, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Jacob works at Tucson Orthopaedic Institute in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Verde Hospital
    5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 327-5461
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Center for Neurosciences
    2450 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 795-7750
  3. 3
    Banner - University Medical Center Tucson
    1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-1000
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Acoustic Neuroma
Vertigo
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy

Treatment frequency



Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 16, 2016
    Dr. Jacob is an outstanding and very professional physician. He removed large chloesteatomas (one in each ear) in two separate operations. Both operations were extensive and after reading the surgery reports I am amazed at his skill and ability. I was very fortunate to have him as my surgeon and would recommend only him for anyone needing ear surgery.
    Janet in Green Valley, AZ — Nov 16, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abraham Jacob, MD.

    About Dr. Abraham Jacob, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1376592576
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abraham Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacob works at Tucson Orthopaedic Institute in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Jacob’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

