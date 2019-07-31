Dr. Abraham Hsieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Hsieh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abraham Hsieh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Locations
Diablo Valley ENT2623 Shadelands Dr Ste 1, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 933-8462
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a nose cyst surgery by Doctor Abraham Hsieh. Now I have a full recovery and I start to enjoy my natural and simple breathing everyday. I started to practice deep breathing exercise a week ago. It is only possible because of non-blocking breathing. Doctor Hsieh,as I said before,you are my savior. I feel grateful to you.
About Dr. Abraham Hsieh, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1679520076
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Irvine
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hsieh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsieh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsieh has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsieh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsieh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.