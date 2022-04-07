Overview

Dr. Abraham Glazer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Glazer works at Center For Urology in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.