Dr. Abraham Fura, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abraham Fura, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fura works at
Locations
Walter Reed Army Medical Center6900 Georgia Ave, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 782-0055
Ramos Center interventional And Functional Pain Medicine100 3rd Ave W Ste 110, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 708-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ramos Center - Sarasota Office2540 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 708-9555
Ramos Center- Venice Office1370 E Venice Ave Ste 104, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 708-9555Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional along with a great bedside manner. He communicated Steps along the way for my treatment plan and so far he’s been excellent. With me I’ve had knees and spine issues which brought me to him.
About Dr. Abraham Fura, DO
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1275843914
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center In Washington, D.C.
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fura has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fura accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fura works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.