Dr. Abraham Fura, DO

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Abraham Fura, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fura works at WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER in Washington, DC with other offices in Bradenton, FL, Sarasota, FL and Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    6900 Georgia Ave, Washington, DC 20037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 782-0055
    Ramos Center interventional And Functional Pain Medicine
    100 3rd Ave W Ste 110, Bradenton, FL 34205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 708-9555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ramos Center - Sarasota Office
    2540 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 708-9555
    Ramos Center- Venice Office
    1370 E Venice Ave Ste 104, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 708-9555
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 29, 2022
    Very professional along with a great bedside manner. He communicated Steps along the way for my treatment plan and so far he’s been excellent. With me I’ve had knees and spine issues which brought me to him.
    Ellie Otoole — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Abraham Fura, DO

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1275843914
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Rochester Medical Center
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center In Washington, D.C.
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abraham Fura, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fura has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fura accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
