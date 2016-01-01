Dr. Fiszbein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham Fiszbein, MD
Overview
Dr. Abraham Fiszbein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 1980 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 526-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abraham Fiszbein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1700859956
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiszbein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiszbein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiszbein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiszbein.
