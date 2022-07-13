Dr. Abraham Chamely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Chamely, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abraham Chamely, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Trinidad, Faculty Of Medicine St Augustine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Chamely works at
Locations
Holy Cross Urgent Care Center and Offices3481 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 414-9750
HCA Florida Broward Orthopedics - Tamarac7225 N University Dr Ste 102, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 718-9777Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Tenet Florida Physician Services - Tamarac7421 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 718-9777
- 4 572 E McNab Rd Ste 200, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Directions (954) 718-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Called my primary’s office who never answered after my omicron/COVID diagnosis and I called Dr. Chamely and he was very responsive including letting me know infusion is ok and his follow up is fantastic!
About Dr. Abraham Chamely, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1407806060
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
- Port of Spain General Hospital
- University Of The West Indies, Trinidad, Faculty Of Medicine St Augustine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamely has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chamely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamely has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamely.
