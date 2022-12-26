Overview

Dr. Abraham Chachoua, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MONASH UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Chachoua works at Perlmutter Cancer Center - Sunset Park in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.