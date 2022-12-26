See All Oncologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Abraham Chachoua, MD

Oncology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abraham Chachoua, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MONASH UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Dr. Chachoua works at Perlmutter Cancer Center - Sunset Park in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Perlmutter Cancer Center - Sunset Park
    5718 2nd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 754-8560
    Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone
    160 E 34th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 731-5662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Neutropenia
Testicular Cancer
Lung Cancer
Neutropenia
Testicular Cancer

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 26, 2022
    It's immediately clear how compassionate Dr Chachoua is. He keeps current on all new medical information and and investigates what's best for his patients. Very sincere and very conscientious.
    Pat W — Dec 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Abraham Chachoua, MD
    About Dr. Abraham Chachoua, MD

    • Oncology
    • 45 years of experience
    English, Arabic, French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    • 1518968643
    Education & Certifications

    • MONASH UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
