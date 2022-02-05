See All Nephrologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Abraham Awwad, DO

Nephrology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Abraham Awwad, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Awwad works at Dr. Abraham Awwad in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Dialysis LLC
    5631 1st Ave S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 322-0245
  2. 2
    Dr. Abraham Awwad
    5633 1st Ave S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 322-0245

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Proteinuria

Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 05, 2022
    My visits with Dr. Awwad are always excellent. He spends a lot of time, listens, and carefully reviews all labs. He diagnosed a condition that no doctor diagnosed for over 20 years by ordering and carefully examining my labs. He cares about patients and not about protecting hospitals or others who do not put patients first. He is, by far, the best doctor I have every experienced.
    About Dr. Abraham Awwad, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962424531
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
