Dr. Abraham Alecozay, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview

Dr. Abraham Alecozay, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Alecozay works at Womens Health Specialists of Dallas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Antonio Office
    7430 Barlite Blvd Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 922-2727

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Texas Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes

Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 07, 2021
    Alecozay has Been My Doctor for the Past 14 years and Has Been Amazing since Day 1….Although I Do Not Get To See Him Much Anymore, He Has Always Been There To Deliver All My Kids. Has Never Disrespected Me, Always Professional, And Always Made Me Feel Comfortable! Plus Always Has a Lollipop for My Kids lol. I must admit, I do get a Bit Upset that He’s Not The Doctor I’ve Been Communicating with This Pregnancy but I Understand He’s Busy and Of course Theres a Bunch Of Other Patients. Sadly This May be My Last Baby so Hopefully I Get To Finish This Pregnancy (35weeks) With Him as My Doctor! ?? My Niece Just Found Out she’s Pregnant with her first Baby, I Definitely recommended Alecozay and Her Appointment is Set!
    #1 Alecozay Fan — Sep 07, 2021
    About Dr. Abraham Alecozay, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    English
    1811964208
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abraham Alecozay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alecozay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alecozay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alecozay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alecozay works at Womens Health Specialists of Dallas in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Alecozay’s profile.

    Dr. Alecozay has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alecozay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Alecozay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alecozay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alecozay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alecozay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

