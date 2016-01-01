See All Dermatologists in Woodmere, NY
Dr. Abraham Abittan, MD

Dermatology
4 (24)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abraham Abittan, MD is a dermatologist in Woodmere, NY. He currently practices at Comprehensive Dermatology PC. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Dermatology PC
    1122 Broadway, Woodmere, NY 11598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 295-3838
  2. 2
    Mid Island Dermatology PC
    55 Post Ave Ste 4, Westbury, NY 11590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 334-6650

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Abraham Abittan, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew and Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1962548404
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Patient Satisfaction

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
